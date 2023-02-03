Starbucks Corporation’s (NASDAQ: SBUX) Stock Falls -3.31 Percent, But Further Downside Could Be On The Way

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s traded shares stood at 4.44 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $105.54, to imply a decrease of -3.31% or -$3.61 in intraday trading. The SBUX share’s 52-week high remains $110.83, putting it -5.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $68.39. The company has a valuation of $124.98B, with an average of 6.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.82 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Starbucks Corporation (SBUX), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 33 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SBUX a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 18 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.72.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) trade information

After registering a -3.31% downside in the latest session, Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 110.83 this Thursday, 02/02/23, dropping -3.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.20%, and 1.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.39%. Short interest in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) saw shorts transact 17.31 million shares and set a 2.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $111.37, implying an increase of 5.23% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $91.00 and $138.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SBUX has been trading -30.76% off suggested target high and 13.78% from its likely low.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Starbucks Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) shares are 21.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.88% against 1.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -28.00% this quarter before jumping 4.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $8.31 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 21 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.76 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -20.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.78% annually.

SBUX Dividends

Starbucks Corporation has its next earnings report out between January 30 and February 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Starbucks Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 2.12, with the share yield ticking at 1.94% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s Major holders

Starbucks Corporation insiders hold 0.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.66% of the shares at 70.79% float percentage. In total, 70.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 102.37 million shares (or 8.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.82 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 73.92 million shares, or about 6.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $5.65 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 33.77 million shares. This is just over 2.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.58 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 25.39 million, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about 1.94 billion.