Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)’s traded shares stood at 39.2 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.97, to imply an increase of 29.13% or $4.73 in intraday trading. The SI share’s 52-week high remains $162.65, putting it -675.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.81. The company has a valuation of $689.70M, with an average of 8.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) trade information

After registering a 29.13% upside in the last session, Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.71 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 29.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 48.62%, and 21.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.52%. Short interest in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) saw shorts transact 3.14 million shares and set a 4.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.80, implying a decrease of -24.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SI has been trading -19.22% off suggested target high and 47.54% from its likely low.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Silvergate Capital Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) shares are -78.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -87.26% against -1.00%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 50.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 114.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 33.80% annually.

SI Dividends

Silvergate Capital Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 17 and April 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Silvergate Capital Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)’s Major holders

Silvergate Capital Corporation insiders hold 2.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.55% of the shares at 82.24% float percentage. In total, 80.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.91 million shares (or 9.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $155.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.27 million shares, or about 7.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $121.59 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.88 million shares. This is just over 2.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.76 million, or 2.40% of the shares, all valued at about 40.63 million.