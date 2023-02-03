SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Fell -64.45% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV)’s traded shares stood at 0.97 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.16, to imply a decrease of -8.47% or -$0.57 in intraday trading. The SILV share’s 52-week high remains $10.13, putting it -64.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.58. The company has a valuation of $990.36M, with an average of 1.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) trade information

After registering a -8.47% downside in the latest session, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.09 this Thursday, 02/02/23, dropping -8.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.54%, and -2.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.67%. Short interest in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) saw shorts transact 5.81 million shares and set a 5.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.59, implying an increase of 35.77% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.26 and $10.49 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SILV has been trading -70.29% off suggested target high and -34.09% from its likely low.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SilverCrest Metals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) shares are -11.75% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 112.50% against 8.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -180.00% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $9.45 million.

SILV Dividends

SilverCrest Metals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 23 and March 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV)’s Major holders

SilverCrest Metals Inc. insiders hold 3.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.13% of the shares at 53.80% float percentage. In total, 52.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sprott Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.1 million shares (or 5.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with 7.39 million shares, or about 5.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $45.14 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 5.77 million shares. This is just over 3.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.1 million, or 2.80% of the shares, all valued at about 25.08 million.