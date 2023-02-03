Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) Drops -8.93% YTD: What’s Next?

Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO)’s traded shares stood at 4.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.06, to imply an increase of 16.35% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The SILO share’s 52-week high remains $12.44, putting it -306.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.35. The company has a valuation of $9.55M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 451.96K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 16.35% upside in the last session, Silo Pharma Inc. (SILO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.98 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 16.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.62%, and -0.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.93%. Short interest in Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) saw shorts transact 9930.0 shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Silo Pharma Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Silo Pharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Silo Pharma Inc. insiders hold 8.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.90% of the shares at 0.99% float percentage. In total, 0.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FNY Investment Advisers, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 26861.0 shares (or 0.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.14 million.