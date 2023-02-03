Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) After -131.68% Decline From High?

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s traded shares stood at 0.83 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.01, to imply a decrease of -2.71% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The MMAT share’s 52-week high remains $2.34, putting it -131.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.63. The company has a valuation of $380.12M, with an average of 3.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MMAT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

After registering a -2.71% downside in the latest session, Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0700 this Thursday, 02/02/23, dropping -2.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.18%, and -12.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.97%. Short interest in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) saw shorts transact 36.91 million shares and set a 6.18 days time to cover.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Meta Materials Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) shares are 9.95% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 35.90% against -5.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 53.80% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 195.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $3.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.6 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.29 million and $2.97 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 42.90% before jumping 54.70% in the following quarter.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Meta Materials Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

Meta Materials Inc. insiders hold 26.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.01% of the shares at 13.55% float percentage. In total, 10.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.54 million shares (or 1.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.4 million shares, or about 1.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $5.42 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF holds roughly 8.44 million shares. This is just over 2.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.14 million, or 1.42% of the shares, all valued at about 5.15 million.