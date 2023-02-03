Should AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) Rally After -169.08% Drop From High?

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s traded shares stood at 2.49 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.62, to imply an increase of 12.93% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The APPH share’s 52-week high remains $7.05, putting it -169.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 82.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.47. The company has a valuation of $249.50M, with an average of 3.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for AppHarvest Inc. (APPH), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give APPH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.3.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) trade information

After registering a 12.93% upside in the last session, AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.66 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 12.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.45%, and 273.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 361.76%. Short interest in AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) saw shorts transact 16.86 million shares and set a 11.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying a decrease of -31.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APPH has been trading 23.66% off suggested target high and 23.66% from its likely low.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AppHarvest Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) shares are -34.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 14.62% against 15.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -76.50% this quarter before falling -59.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 135.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.7 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $543k and $3.07 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 157.80% before jumping 216.00% in the following quarter.

APPH Dividends

AppHarvest Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AppHarvest Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s Major holders

AppHarvest Inc. insiders hold 24.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.05% of the shares at 50.14% float percentage. In total, 38.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.79 million shares (or 6.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Inclusive Capital Partners, LP with 5.8 million shares, or about 5.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $20.24 million.

We also have Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF holds roughly 1.9 million shares. This is just over 1.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.82 million, or 1.71% of the shares, all valued at about 6.33 million.