RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) Could shrink By -334.78% Or More

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s traded shares stood at 4.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.23, to imply an increase of 0.44% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The RDHL share’s 52-week high remains $3.27, putting it -1321.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $18.08M, with an average of 15.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RDHL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information

After registering a 0.44% upside in the last session, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2875 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 0.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.76%, and 27.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 61.08%. Short interest in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) saw shorts transact 2.14 million shares and set a 0.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.00, implying an increase of 77.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RDHL has been trading -334.78% off suggested target high and -334.78% from its likely low.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing RedHill Biopharma Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) shares are -76.67% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 69.05% against 11.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $21.24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $21.61 million and $22.07 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.70% before dropping -18.00% in the following quarter.

RDHL Dividends

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has its next earnings report out between March 15 and March 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s Major holders

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. insiders hold 7.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.85% of the shares at 21.47% float percentage. In total, 19.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management Llc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.62 million shares (or 0.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Gagnon Securities, LLC with 0.39 million shares, or about 0.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $87252.0.

We also have Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund holds roughly 45512.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10285.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 41637.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 9409.0.