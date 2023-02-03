Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN) Up 75.55% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN)’s traded shares stood at 1.25 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.00, to imply an increase of 25.70% or $0.41 in intraday trading. The RVSN share’s 52-week high remains $3.14, putting it -57.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 80.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $34.22M, with an average of 45850.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 43.96K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RVSN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.23.

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) trade information

After registering a 25.70% upside in the last session, Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.4800 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 25.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 44.93%, and 73.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 75.55%. Short interest in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) saw shorts transact 14020.0 shares and set a 0.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 71.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RVSN has been trading -250.0% off suggested target high and -250.0% from its likely low.

Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -30.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $200k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $200k.

RVSN Dividends

Rail Vision Ltd. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rail Vision Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN)’s Major holders

Rail Vision Ltd. insiders hold 56.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.42% of the shares at 0.97% float percentage. In total, 0.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Two Sigma Investments, LP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 44404.0 shares (or 0.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $39564.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jane Street Group, LLC with 10451.0 shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $9312.0.