Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Is Down -3.43% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s traded shares stood at 17.73 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.11, to imply an increase of 3.12% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The PBTS share’s 52-week high remains $2.21, putting it -1909.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.08. The company has a valuation of $25.39M, with an average of 27.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PBTS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

After registering a 3.12% upside in the last session, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1720 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 3.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.43%, and 5.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.16%. Short interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) saw shorts transact 1.29 million shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 98.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PBTS has been trading -6263.64% off suggested target high and -6263.64% from its likely low.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) estimates and forecasts

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. insiders hold 19.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.88% of the shares at 1.10% float percentage. In total, 0.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors Llc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 0.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LP with 0.16 million shares, or about 0.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.1 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 0.11 million shares. This is just over 0.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52582.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22594.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 14573.0.