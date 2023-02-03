Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2023, The Stock Is Down -82.88% Year-To-Date

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s traded shares stood at 1.67 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.06. The ORMP share’s 52-week high remains $13.73, putting it -566.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.81. The company has a valuation of $80.18M, with an average of 1.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ORMP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 2.10 this Thursday, 02/02/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.74%, and -83.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -82.88%. Short interest in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) saw shorts transact 3.0 million shares and set a 12.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.56, implying an increase of 86.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.80 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ORMP has been trading -1599.03% off suggested target high and -35.92% from its likely low.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -19.00% this quarter before falling -9.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 218.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $690k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $720k.

ORMP Dividends

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s Major holders

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 5.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.31% of the shares at 18.24% float percentage. In total, 17.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.69 million shares (or 1.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 0.68 million shares, or about 1.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $3.12 million.

We also have Vanguard Health Care Index Fund and Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Vanguard Health Care Index Fund holds roughly 0.12 million shares. This is just over 0.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 94154.0, or 0.24% of the shares, all valued at about 0.44 million.