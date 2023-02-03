Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s traded shares stood at 3.89 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.20, to imply a decrease of -1.85% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The VERB share’s 52-week high remains $1.69, putting it -745.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.11. The company has a valuation of $31.54M, with an average of 27.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

After registering a -1.85% downside in the last session, Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2050 this Thursday, 02/02/23, dropping -1.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.35%, and 20.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.38%. Short interest in Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) saw shorts transact 2.95 million shares and set a 4.09 days time to cover.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 57.10% this quarter before jumping 28.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.95 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.15 million.

VERB Dividends

Verb Technology Company Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Verb Technology Company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Major holders

Verb Technology Company Inc. insiders hold 14.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.34% of the shares at 8.61% float percentage. In total, 7.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.06 million shares (or 33.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.22 million shares, or about 10.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.64 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.2 million shares. This is just over 26.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.73 million, or 5.97% of the shares, all valued at about 0.38 million.