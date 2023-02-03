Now Is The Time To Build A Position In SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN)

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s traded shares stood at 3.97 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.96, to imply a decrease of -4.85% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The SOUN share’s 52-week high remains $18.14, putting it -825.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.93. The company has a valuation of $332.22M, with an average of 5.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.82 million shares over the past 3 months.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) trade information

After registering a -4.85% downside in the last session, SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.49 this Thursday, 02/02/23, dropping -4.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.45%, and 49.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.73%. Short interest in SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) saw shorts transact 1.26 million shares and set a 5.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.70, implying an increase of 47.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.60 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SOUN has been trading -155.1% off suggested target high and 18.37% from its likely low.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $8.95 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.03 million.

SOUN Dividends

SoundHound AI Inc. has its next earnings report out on October 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SoundHound AI Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s Major holders

SoundHound AI Inc. insiders hold 23.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.38% of the shares at 13.65% float percentage. In total, 10.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Anchorage Capital Group, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.2 million shares (or 2.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cota Capital Management, Llc with 2.04 million shares, or about 1.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $5.46 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.51 million shares. This is just over 0.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.01 million, or 0.64% of the shares, all valued at about 3.31 million.