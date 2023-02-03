Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE)

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE)’s traded shares stood at 2.8 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.80, to imply an increase of 76.47% or $0.78 in intraday trading. The VINE share’s 52-week high remains $5.25, putting it -191.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.90. The company has a valuation of $21.49M, with an average of 16030.000000000002 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.41K shares over the past 3 months.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) trade information

After registering a 76.47% upside in the last session, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9900 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 76.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 69.83%, and 83.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 83.88%. Short interest in Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) saw shorts transact 47190.0 shares and set a 5.2 days time to cover.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) estimates and forecasts

VINE Dividends

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fresh Vine Wine Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE)’s Major holders

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. insiders hold 68.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.49% of the shares at 1.56% float percentage. In total, 0.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 25000.0 shares (or 0.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $46500.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7486.0 shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $13923.0.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 25000.0 shares. This is just over 0.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46500.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12189.0, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 21574.0.