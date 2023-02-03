Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO)

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO)’s traded shares stood at 2.96 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.56, to imply an increase of 54.93% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The AMBO share’s 52-week high remains $1.21, putting it -116.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.23. The company has a valuation of $14.22M, with an average of 28160.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 40.95K shares over the past 3 months.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO) trade information

After registering a 54.93% upside in the last session, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6964 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 54.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 50.46%, and 80.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 83.61%. Short interest in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO) saw shorts transact 31320.0 shares and set a 1.07 days time to cover.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) estimates and forecasts

AMBO Dividends

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO)’s Major holders

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.13% of the shares at 1.13% float percentage. In total, 1.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.18 million shares (or 1.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 30351.0 shares, or about 0.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $16996.0.