New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Could shrink By -18.93% Or More

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s traded shares stood at 1.93 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.09, to imply a decrease of -3.12% or -$0.32 in intraday trading. The NYCB share’s 52-week high remains $11.88, putting it -17.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.17. The company has a valuation of $7.05B, with an average of 8.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NYCB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.26.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

After registering a -3.12% downside in the latest session, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.44 this Thursday, 02/02/23, dropping -3.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.07%, and 15.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.27%. Short interest in New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) saw shorts transact 12.89 million shares and set a 1.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.68, implying an increase of 5.52% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NYCB has been trading -18.93% off suggested target high and 10.8% from its likely low.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing New York Community Bancorp Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) shares are -2.28% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.94% against 0.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -18.80% this quarter before falling -20.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 59.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $540.17 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $545.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $332 million and $359 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 62.70% before jumping 51.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 37.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.30% annually.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 25 and May 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. New York Community Bancorp Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.68, with the share yield ticking at 6.53% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

New York Community Bancorp Inc. insiders hold 1.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.65% of the shares at 45.18% float percentage. In total, 44.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 52.79 million shares (or 11.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $533.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 44.3 million shares, or about 9.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $447.9 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 21.0 million shares. This is just over 4.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $212.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.17 million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about 133.16 million.