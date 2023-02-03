Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Gain Of 16.77 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s traded shares stood at 2.33 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $63.29, to imply an increase of 0.19% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The MU share’s 52-week high remains $96.50, putting it -52.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $48.43. The company has a valuation of $67.78B, with an average of 15.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Micron Technology Inc. (MU), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 38 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give MU a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 21 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.62.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

After registering a 0.19% upside in the latest session, Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 63.92 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 0.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.91%, and 16.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.63%. Short interest in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) saw shorts transact 29.62 million shares and set a 1.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $64.57, implying an increase of 1.98% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $45.00 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MU has been trading -58.0% off suggested target high and 28.9% from its likely low.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -129.00% this quarter before falling -129.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -46.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $3.78 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2023, a total of 23 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.99 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.79 billion and $8.64 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -51.40% before dropping -53.90% in the following quarter.

MU Dividends

Micron Technology Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 27 and March 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Micron Technology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.46, with the share yield ticking at 0.73% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

Micron Technology Inc. insiders hold 0.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.87% of the shares at 84.11% float percentage. In total, 83.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 91.61 million shares (or 8.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.83 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 83.3 million shares, or about 7.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $5.3 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Micron Technology Inc. (MU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 32.9 million shares. This is just over 3.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.09 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 25.01 million, or 2.29% of the shares, all valued at about 1.59 billion.