Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Have Gained 39.16% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s traded shares stood at 1.71 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.33, to imply an increase of 2.70% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The KC share’s 52-week high remains $8.73, putting it -63.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.77. The company has a valuation of $1.28B, with an average of 1.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give KC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

After registering a 2.70% upside in the last session, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.60 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 2.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.90%, and 35.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.16%. Short interest in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) saw shorts transact 6.48 million shares and set a 2.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.05, implying an increase of 82.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.14 and $46.97 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KC has been trading -781.24% off suggested target high and -146.53% from its likely low.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) shares are 53.60% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.00% against 7.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 26.50% this quarter before jumping 22.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -4.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $306.13 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $293.3 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $369.56 million and $369.56 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -17.20% before dropping -20.60% in the following quarter.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.67% of the shares at 20.67% float percentage. In total, 20.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 10.93 million shares (or 4.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is IDG-Accel China Capital GP II Associates Ltd with 4.95 million shares, or about 1.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $26.41 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 4.24 million shares. This is just over 1.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.99 million, or 1.18% of the shares, all valued at about 15.91 million.