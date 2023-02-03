Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s traded shares stood at 1.83 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.51, to imply an increase of 5.09% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The KPTI share’s 52-week high remains $14.73, putting it -319.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.45. The company has a valuation of $391.19M, with an average of 2.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) trade information

After registering a 5.09% upside in the last session, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.64 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 5.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.14%, and 7.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.24%. Short interest in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) saw shorts transact 13.69 million shares and set a 7.88 days time to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) shares are -22.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -16.97% against 11.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 17.40% this quarter before falling -193.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -25.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $34.56 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $38.01 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $25.8 million and $126.27 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 34.00% before dropping -69.90% in the following quarter.

KPTI Dividends

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 06 and February 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s Major holders

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 8.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.75% of the shares at 98.51% float percentage. In total, 89.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.36 million shares (or 12.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $46.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 8.12 million shares, or about 10.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $36.63 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 7.25 million shares. This is just over 9.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.01 million, or 2.52% of the shares, all valued at about 9.06 million.