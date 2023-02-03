Is Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) Poised For Further Gains At A 47.99% Distance From The Low?

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s traded shares stood at 14.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.73, to imply an increase of 5.00% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The QRTEA share’s 52-week high remains $7.38, putting it -170.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.42. The company has a valuation of $1.05B, with an average of 13.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) trade information

After registering a 5.00% upside in the last session, Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.78 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 5.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.81%, and 69.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 67.48%. Short interest in Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) saw shorts transact 20.78 million shares and set a 3.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.55, implying a decrease of -76.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.20 and $1.90 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QRTEA has been trading 30.4% off suggested target high and 56.04% from its likely low.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Qurate Retail Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) shares are -8.70% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -80.92% against -5.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -76.70% this quarter before falling -32.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -10.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.82 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.8 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.14 billion and $4.06 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -10.20% before dropping -6.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -3.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -71.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.00% annually.

QRTEA Dividends

Qurate Retail Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Qurate Retail Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s Major holders

Qurate Retail Inc. insiders hold 8.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.30% of the shares at 96.97% float percentage. In total, 88.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 49.7 million shares (or 13.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $142.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 34.26 million shares, or about 9.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $98.33 million.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 33.25 million shares. This is just over 8.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $66.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.92 million, or 2.66% of the shares, all valued at about 28.48 million.