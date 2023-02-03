Is Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Poised For Further Gains At A 59.62% Distance From The Low?

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s traded shares stood at 19.47 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.12, to imply a decrease of -5.17% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The LU share’s 52-week high remains $7.05, putting it -125.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.26. The company has a valuation of $6.96B, with an average of 22.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.94 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give LU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) trade information

After registering a -5.17% downside in the last session, Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.32 this Thursday, 02/02/23, dropping -5.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.27%, and 50.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 60.82%. Short interest in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) saw shorts transact 39.91 million shares and set a 2.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.81, implying an increase of 82.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.60 and $40.66 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LU has been trading -1203.21% off suggested target high and -207.69% from its likely low.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lufax Holding Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) shares are -31.28% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -44.55% against -8.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -84.20% this quarter before falling -70.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.81 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.21 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.48 billion and $2.73 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -27.20% before dropping -19.00% in the following quarter.

LU Dividends

Lufax Holding Ltd has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lufax Holding Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0.17, with the share yield ticking at 5.45% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

Lufax Holding Ltd insiders hold 0.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.72% of the shares at 16.82% float percentage. In total, 16.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 37.49 million shares (or 1.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $116.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Krane Funds Advisors LLC with 28.8 million shares, or about 1.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $89.87 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 26.37 million shares. This is just over 1.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $82.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.14 million, or 0.49% of the shares, all valued at about 34.76 million.