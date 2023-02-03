Is Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.87. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.12, to imply a decrease of -2.61% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The APLT share’s 52-week high remains $3.03, putting it -170.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $52.08M, with an average of 0.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 302.25K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give APLT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.48.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information

After registering a -2.61% downside in the latest session, Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2100 this Thursday, 02/02/23, dropping -2.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.44%, and 29.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.37%. Short interest in Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) saw shorts transact 0.26 million shares and set a 0.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.50, implying an increase of 94.54% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APLT has been trading -1953.57% off suggested target high and -1507.14% from its likely low.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Applied Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) shares are -7.44% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 43.20% against 4.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 56.00% this quarter before jumping 54.80% for the next one.

APLT Dividends

Applied Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Applied Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s Major holders

Applied Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 11.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.55% of the shares at 73.98% float percentage. In total, 65.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Franklin Resources, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.78 million shares (or 9.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. with 4.36 million shares, or about 9.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $4.13 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 3.67 million shares. This is just over 7.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.58 million, or 3.28% of the shares, all valued at about 1.7 million.