Is AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Expensive At $2.83? Check These Facts.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s traded shares stood at 55.05 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.83, to imply an increase of 10.55% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The APE share’s 52-week high remains $10.50, putting it -271.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $4.20B, with an average of 28.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 29.83 million shares over the past 3 months.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) trade information

After registering a 10.55% upside in the last session, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.98, jumping 10.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 58.10%, and 135.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 100.71%. Short interest in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) saw shorts transact 39.32 million shares and set a 2.99 days time to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) estimates and forecasts

APE Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s Major holders

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.82% of the shares at 5.82% float percentage. In total, 5.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by DnB Asset Management AS. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 80805.0 shares (or 0.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with 60100.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.16 million.

We also have Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and iShares MSCI ACWI ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF holds roughly 0.22 million shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.15 million, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 0.4 million.