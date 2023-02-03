Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An 43.23% YTD Gain?

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s traded shares stood at 1.2 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.22, to imply an increase of 4.23% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The HYZN share’s 52-week high remains $6.57, putting it -195.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.37. The company has a valuation of $517.35M, with an average of 0.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 777.99K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN), translating to a mean rating of 3.20. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give HYZN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

After registering a 4.23% upside in the last session, Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.29 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 4.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.82%, and 47.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.23%. Short interest in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) saw shorts transact 18.92 million shares and set a 11.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 44.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HYZN has been trading -80.18% off suggested target high and -80.18% from its likely low.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hyzon Motors Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) shares are -48.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -400.00% against 6.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 900.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $4.17 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $16.07 million.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

Hyzon Motors Inc. insiders hold 64.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.38% of the shares at 58.07% float percentage. In total, 20.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Public Investment Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.03 million shares (or 3.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Legal & General Group PLC with 6.01 million shares, or about 2.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $17.66 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 7.5 million shares. This is just over 3.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.19 million, or 0.88% of the shares, all valued at about 6.45 million.