How Much Is Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS)’s traded shares stood at 25.53 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.38, to imply an increase of 67.61% or $0.96 in intraday trading. The HSCS share’s 52-week high remains $6.00, putting it -152.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.71. The company has a valuation of $10.45M, with an average of 8.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) trade information

After registering a 67.61% upside in the latest session, Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.0500 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 67.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 173.53%, and 193.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 183.37%. Short interest in Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) saw shorts transact 68540.0 shares and set a 0.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.43, implying an increase of 30.61% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HSCS has been trading -68.07% off suggested target high and -26.05% from its likely low.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) estimates and forecasts

HSCS Dividends

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Heart Test Laboratories Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS)’s Major holders

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. insiders hold 28.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.85% of the shares at 1.17% float percentage. In total, 0.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AE Wealth Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 25000.0 shares (or 0.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29500.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 23412.0 shares, or about 0.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $43874.0.