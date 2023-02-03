How Much Is BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s traded shares stood at 3.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.12, to imply an increase of 13.82% or $1.35 in intraday trading. The BBIO share’s 52-week high remains $12.64, putting it -13.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.98. The company has a valuation of $1.61B, with an average of 1.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

After registering a 13.82% upside in the last session, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.51 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 13.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.65%, and 55.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.93%. Short interest in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) saw shorts transact 23.12 million shares and set a 12.99 days time to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BridgeBio Pharma Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) shares are 40.05% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.18% against -3.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.60% this quarter before jumping 6.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $7.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.08 million.

BBIO Dividends

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Major holders

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. insiders hold 6.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.63% of the shares at 102.24% float percentage. In total, 95.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 31.06 million shares (or 20.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $282.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Viking Global Investors, L.P. with 26.62 million shares, or about 17.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $241.72 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 5.28 million shares. This is just over 3.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.06 million, or 2.06% of the shares, all valued at about 27.76 million.