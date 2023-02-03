Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Have Gained 29.59% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s traded shares stood at 31.51 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.19, to imply an increase of 9.50% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The DNA share’s 52-week high remains $6.38, putting it -191.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.45. The company has a valuation of $3.02B, with an average of 17.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 23.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) trade information

After registering a 9.50% upside in the last session, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.25 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 9.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.14%, and 38.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.59%. Short interest in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) saw shorts transact 156.3 million shares and set a 6.17 days time to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) shares are -28.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -840.00% against 4.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -400.00% this quarter before jumping 79.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $60.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $70.31 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $45.75 million and $148.49 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 31.90% before dropping -52.70% in the following quarter.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. insiders hold 13.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.64% of the shares at 87.22% float percentage. In total, 75.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 204.08 million shares (or 18.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $636.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 126.82 million shares, or about 11.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $395.67 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 84.14 million shares. This is just over 7.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $262.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 32.76 million, or 2.98% of the shares, all valued at about 102.21 million.