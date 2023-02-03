Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2023, The Stock Is Up 369.57% Year-To-Date

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO)’s traded shares stood at 39.23 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.40, to imply an increase of 339.02% or $4.17 in intraday trading. The VINO share’s 52-week high remains $35.88, putting it -564.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 81.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.98. The company has a valuation of $15.39M, with an average of 15570.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 52.50K shares over the past 3 months.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) trade information

After registering a 339.02% upside in the last session, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.7900 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 339.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 328.54%, and 342.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 369.57%. Short interest in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 0.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.46, implying an increase of 52.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.46 and $11.46 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VINO has been trading -112.22% off suggested target high and -112.22% from its likely low.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) estimates and forecasts

VINO Dividends

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 12 and April 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO)’s Major holders

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. insiders hold 20.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.09% of the shares at 2.63% float percentage. In total, 2.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $66850.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 90342.0 shares, or about 0.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $54214.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.11 million shares. This is just over 0.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $64791.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 74943.0, or 0.30% of the shares, all valued at about 44973.0.