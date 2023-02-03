For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) Is Worth A Shot

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s traded shares stood at 3.18 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.20, to imply an increase of 7.42% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The KRBP share’s 52-week high remains $1.11, putting it -455.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $4.12M, with an average of 4.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 748.72K shares over the past 3 months.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) trade information

After registering a 7.42% upside in the last session, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2790 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 7.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.26%, and 14.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.00%. Short interest in Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) saw shorts transact 0.22 million shares and set a 1.85 days time to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -87.50% this quarter before jumping 26.30% for the next one.

KRBP Dividends

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kiromic BioPharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s Major holders

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. insiders hold 5.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.73% of the shares at 16.70% float percentage. In total, 15.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21849.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Redmond Asset Management, LLC with 41758.0 shares, or about 0.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $8526.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 36662.0 shares. This is just over 0.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7486.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4285.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 874.0.