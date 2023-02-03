For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Is Worth A Shot

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s traded shares stood at 3.37 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.45, to imply a decrease of -3.37% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The KGC share’s 52-week high remains $6.34, putting it -42.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.00. The company has a valuation of $5.86B, with an average of 12.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KGC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) trade information

After registering a -3.37% downside in the latest session, Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.80 this Thursday, 02/02/23, dropping -3.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.20%, and -1.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.68%. Short interest in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) saw shorts transact 24.52 million shares and set a 1.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.57, implying an increase of 20.11% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.75 and $7.47 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KGC has been trading -67.87% off suggested target high and 15.73% from its likely low.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kinross Gold Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) shares are 27.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -48.84% against -0.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -12.50% this quarter before jumping 16.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.05 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $999.52 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $879.5 million and $768 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.50% before jumping 30.10% in the following quarter.

KGC Dividends

Kinross Gold Corporation has its next earnings report out on February 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kinross Gold Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 2.61% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s Major holders

Kinross Gold Corporation insiders hold 0.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.59% of the shares at 71.77% float percentage. In total, 71.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 139.1 million shares (or 11.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $619.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Barclays Plc with 75.41 million shares, or about 6.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $335.93 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 65.09 million shares. This is just over 5.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $289.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 48.06 million, or 3.93% of the shares, all valued at about 214.1 million.