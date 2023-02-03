EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO): How Can A Stock Be Up 54.59% Year To Date, But Still Loser

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)’s traded shares stood at 5.62 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.91, to imply a decrease of -0.29% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The EVGO share’s 52-week high remains $14.23, putting it -105.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.64. The company has a valuation of $1.74B, with an average of 3.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for EVgo Inc. (EVGO), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EVGO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) trade information

After registering a -0.29% downside in the last session, EVgo Inc. (EVGO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.66 this Thursday, 02/02/23, dropping -0.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.13%, and 68.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 54.59%. Short interest in EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) saw shorts transact 21.11 million shares and set a 10.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.12, implying an increase of 31.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EVGO has been trading -203.91% off suggested target high and 13.17% from its likely low.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EVgo Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. EVgo Inc. (EVGO) shares are -22.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.34% against 6.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 67.40% this quarter before falling -350.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 124.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $13.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.76 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.18 million and $7.12 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 115.00% before jumping 163.50% in the following quarter.

EVGO Dividends

EVgo Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EVgo Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)’s Major holders

EVgo Inc. insiders hold 1.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.59% of the shares at 55.23% float percentage. In total, 54.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.25 million shares (or 9.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $37.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.59 million shares, or about 6.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $27.61 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EVgo Inc. (EVGO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.03 million shares. This is just over 2.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.75 million, or 2.54% of the shares, all valued at about 10.54 million.