Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) Gain Of 45.70 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)’s traded shares stood at 5.87 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.37, to imply an increase of 32.53% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The EAST share’s 52-week high remains $1.49, putting it -302.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $5.79M, with an average of 44360.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 51.48K shares over the past 3 months.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) trade information

After registering a 32.53% upside in the last session, Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5195 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 32.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 44.27%, and 45.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 60.73%. Short interest in Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) saw shorts transact 88930.0 shares and set a 0.43 days time to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Eastside Distilling Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) shares are -39.69% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 6.15% against -3.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -11.80% this quarter before jumping 25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.41 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.25 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.16 million and $2.75 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.80% before jumping 54.40% in the following quarter.

EAST Dividends

Eastside Distilling Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Eastside Distilling Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)’s Major holders

Eastside Distilling Inc. insiders hold 7.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.53% of the shares at 15.72% float percentage. In total, 14.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bard Associates Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.66 million shares (or 10.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.48 million shares, or about 7.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.33 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.34 million shares. This is just over 5.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.13 million, or 2.07% of the shares, all valued at about 91714.0.