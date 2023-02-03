Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Up 30.85% Year-To-Date

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.36, to imply an increase of 0.91% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The CTKB share’s 52-week high remains $16.05, putting it -20.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.38. The company has a valuation of $1.74B, with an average of 0.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 605.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CTKB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) trade information

After registering a 0.91% upside in the latest session, Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.51 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 0.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.99%, and 25.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.85%. Short interest in Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) saw shorts transact 3.77 million shares and set a 4.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.50, implying an increase of 19.03% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTKB has been trading -34.73% off suggested target high and -12.28% from its likely low.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cytek Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) shares are -10.34% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 77.78% against 4.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $43.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $47.87 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $33.39 million and $38.89 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 29.60% before jumping 23.10% in the following quarter.

CTKB Dividends

Cytek Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cytek Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s Major holders

Cytek Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 17.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.21% of the shares at 57.10% float percentage. In total, 47.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 13.38 million shares (or 9.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $143.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HHLR Advisors, LTD with 8.76 million shares, or about 6.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $93.96 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 2.5 million shares. This is just over 1.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.18 million, or 1.62% of the shares, all valued at about 23.37 million.