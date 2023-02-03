Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS): How Can A Stock Be Up 19.57% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s traded shares stood at 10.03 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.63, to imply a decrease of -1.22% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The CS share’s 52-week high remains $9.70, putting it -167.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.89. The company has a valuation of $14.30B, with an average of 21.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 20.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) trade information

After registering a -1.22% downside in the latest session, Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.76 this Thursday, 02/02/23, dropping -1.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.11%, and 10.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.57%. Short interest in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw shorts transact 12.58 million shares and set a 0.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.75, implying an increase of 3.2% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.12 and $5.96 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CS has been trading -64.19% off suggested target high and 14.05% from its likely low.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Credit Suisse Group AG share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) shares are -32.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2,022.22% against 9.50%.

CS Dividends

Credit Suisse Group AG has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Credit Suisse Group AG has a forward dividend ratio of 0.10, with the share yield ticking at 2.74% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s Major holders

Credit Suisse Group AG insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.62% of the shares at 3.62% float percentage. In total, 3.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 26.96 million shares (or 1.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $152.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 5.47 million shares, or about 0.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $31.01 million.

We also have Vanguard/Windsor II and American Beacon Large Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Vanguard/Windsor II holds roughly 13.69 million shares. This is just over 0.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $79.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.35 million, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 7.82 million.