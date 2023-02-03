Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) -181.82% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)’s traded shares stood at 1.72 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.99, to imply a decrease of -1.00% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The CNTX share’s 52-week high remains $2.79, putting it -181.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.60. The company has a valuation of $16.40M, with an average of 8.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.96 million shares over the past 3 months.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) trade information

After registering a -1.00% downside in the last session, Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5500 this Thursday, 02/02/23, dropping -1.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 36.23%, and 46.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 51.91%. Short interest in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) saw shorts transact 32340.000000000004 shares and set a 0.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 75.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNTX has been trading -304.04% off suggested target high and -304.04% from its likely low.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Context Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) shares are -48.44% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 71.54% against 11.40%.

CNTX Dividends

Context Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Context Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)’s Major holders

Context Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 5.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.46% of the shares at 31.28% float percentage. In total, 29.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AIGH Capital Management LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.19 million shares (or 7.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC with 0.88 million shares, or about 5.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.87 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.57 million shares. This is just over 3.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 55579.0, or 0.35% of the shares, all valued at about 0.12 million.