China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Has Decreased By -74.26 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s traded shares stood at 1.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.11, to imply a decrease of -2.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The CPHI share’s 52-week high remains $0.53, putting it -381.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.08. The company has a valuation of $5.65M, with an average of 1.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

After registering a -2.00% downside in the last session, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1150 this Thursday, 02/02/23, dropping -2.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.76%, and 23.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.41%. Short interest in China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) saw shorts transact 0.1 million shares and set a 0.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.50, implying an increase of 97.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.50 and $4.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CPHI has been trading -3990.91% off suggested target high and -3990.91% from its likely low.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) estimates and forecasts

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2012, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.43 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $23.98 million and $18.12 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -12.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

CPHI Dividends

China Pharma Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. China Pharma Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders

China Pharma Holdings Inc. insiders hold 55.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.56% of the shares at 3.52% float percentage. In total, 1.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.32 million shares (or 0.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $68417.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 0.2 million shares, or about 0.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $41847.0.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 0.2 million shares. This is just over 0.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41847.0