Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) Dropped -67.65% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s traded shares stood at 26.08 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.21. The GOEV share’s 52-week high remains $6.44, putting it -432.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.02. The company has a valuation of $371.86M, with an average of 17.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Canoo Inc. (GOEV), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GOEV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.48.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4700 this Thursday, 02/02/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.68%, and -3.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.63%. Short interest in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) saw shorts transact 33.62 million shares and set a 5.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.67, implying an increase of 78.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GOEV has been trading -726.45% off suggested target high and 17.36% from its likely low.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Canoo Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Canoo Inc. (GOEV) shares are -67.65% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -30.26% against 6.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -37.10% this quarter before jumping 26.70% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $55.43 million.

GOEV Dividends

Canoo Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Canoo Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s Major holders

Canoo Inc. insiders hold 21.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.29% of the shares at 46.51% float percentage. In total, 36.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 13.68 million shares (or 5.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.87 million shares, or about 2.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $14.57 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Canoo Inc. (GOEV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 6.13 million shares. This is just over 2.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.6 million, or 1.68% of the shares, all valued at about 8.51 million.