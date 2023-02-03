Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Stocks Rise 88.83% YTD; What Next For It?

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s traded shares stood at 5.64 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.89, to imply an increase of 17.52% or $0.58 in intraday trading. The CAN share’s 52-week high remains $6.90, putting it -77.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.87. The company has a valuation of $590.19M, with an average of 2.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

After registering a 17.52% upside in the last session, Canaan Inc. (CAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.98 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 17.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.88%, and 100.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 88.83%. Short interest in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) saw shorts transact 8.95 million shares and set a 9.42 days time to cover.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Canaan Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Canaan Inc. (CAN) shares are -0.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -67.45% against -0.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -8.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $151.64 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $137.13 million.

CAN Dividends

Canaan Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Canaan Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

Canaan Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.65% of the shares at 21.65% float percentage. In total, 21.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.87 million shares (or 4.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.13 million shares, or about 3.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $19.75 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Canaan Inc. (CAN) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 2.31 million shares. This is just over 1.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.18 million, or 1.31% of the shares, all valued at about 8.56 million.