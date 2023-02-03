Boom Or Bust: Where Is Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) Stock Headed Next?

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS)’s traded shares stood at 1.23 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.11, to imply an increase of 7.77% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The HILS share’s 52-week high remains $4.24, putting it -281.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $11.47M, with an average of 7.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HILS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) trade information

After registering a 7.77% upside in the last session, Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8000 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 7.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 105.78%, and 225.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 184.76%. Short interest in Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) saw shorts transact 6870.0 shares and set a 0.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 81.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HILS has been trading -440.54% off suggested target high and -440.54% from its likely low.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) estimates and forecasts

HILS Dividends

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hillstream BioPharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS)’s Major holders

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. insiders hold 55.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.49% of the shares at 14.59% float percentage. In total, 6.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management Llc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 29515.0 shares (or 0.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23006.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 26596.0 shares, or about 0.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $20731.0.