Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) Stock?

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.89, to imply a decrease of -0.46% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The LTCH share’s 52-week high remains $6.73, putting it -656.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $131.84M, with an average of 0.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 650.16K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Latch Inc. (LTCH), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LTCH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) trade information

After registering a -0.46% downside in the last session, Latch Inc. (LTCH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0100 this Thursday, 02/02/23, dropping -0.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.33%, and 18.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.37%. Short interest in Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) saw shorts transact 6.43 million shares and set a 5.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.50, implying an increase of 64.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $2.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LTCH has been trading -180.9% off suggested target high and -180.9% from its likely low.

Latch Inc. (LTCH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Latch Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Latch Inc. (LTCH) shares are -13.59% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.88% against 6.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 57.60% this quarter before falling -16.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 90.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $16.62 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.07 million and $11.2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 65.00% before jumping 107.20% in the following quarter.

LTCH Dividends

Latch Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Latch Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s Major holders

Latch Inc. insiders hold 11.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.14% of the shares at 60.07% float percentage. In total, 53.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Avenir Management Company, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 21.44 million shares (or 14.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.76 million shares, or about 4.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $7.71 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Latch Inc. (LTCH) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.82 million shares. This is just over 1.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.19 million, or 1.51% of the shares, all valued at about 2.09 million.