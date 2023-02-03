bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) Gain Of 56.97% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -3.65% – What Should You Do Now?

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.67, to imply an increase of 0.56% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The BLUE share’s 52-week high remains $8.58, putting it -28.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.87. The company has a valuation of $676.92M, with an average of 3.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE), translating to a mean rating of 3.10. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give BLUE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.12.

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) trade information

After registering a 0.56% upside in the latest session, bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.73 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 0.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.16%, and -12.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.65%. Short interest in bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) saw shorts transact 22.44 million shares and set a 2.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.33, implying an increase of 9.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLUE has been trading -49.93% off suggested target high and 40.03% from its likely low.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing bluebird bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) shares are 45.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 44.15% against 4.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 64.60% this quarter before jumping 79.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 392.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.08 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $37.6 million and $1.61 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -97.30% before jumping 1,025.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -2.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 9.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 45.80% annually.

BLUE Dividends

bluebird bio Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. bluebird bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s Major holders

bluebird bio Inc. insiders hold 1.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.20% of the shares at 83.17% float percentage. In total, 82.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.14 million shares (or 7.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tang Capital Management, LLC with 5.91 million shares, or about 7.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $24.47 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 10.56 million shares. This is just over 13.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $66.87 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.7 million, or 7.39% of the shares, all valued at about 23.08 million.