At Current Prices, The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) Worth A Patient Look?

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)’s traded shares stood at 1.82 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $150.04, to imply an increase of 6.41% or $9.04 in intraday trading. The CLX share’s 52-week high remains $167.70, putting it -11.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $120.50. The company has a valuation of $17.57B, with an average of 1.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for The Clorox Company (CLX), translating to a mean rating of 3.40. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 7 analyst(s) give CLX a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 3 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.32.

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) trade information

After registering a 6.41% upside in the latest session, The Clorox Company (CLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 157.29 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 6.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.79%, and 4.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.92%. Short interest in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) saw shorts transact 6.31 million shares and set a 6.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $138.56, implying a decrease of -8.29% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $108.00 and $165.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLX has been trading -9.97% off suggested target high and 28.02% from its likely low.

The Clorox Company (CLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Clorox Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Clorox Company (CLX) shares are 8.91% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 0.49% against -3.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 0.80% this quarter before jumping 35.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $1.82 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.85 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.81 billion and $1.8 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.70% before jumping 2.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -6.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -33.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.27% annually.

CLX Dividends

The Clorox Company has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Clorox Company has a forward dividend ratio of 4.72, with the share yield ticking at 3.35% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)’s Major holders

The Clorox Company insiders hold 0.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.93% of the shares at 82.26% float percentage. In total, 81.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 14.95 million shares (or 12.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.25 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 10.96 million shares, or about 8.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.65 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Clorox Company (CLX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.68 million shares. This is just over 2.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $552.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.84 million, or 2.30% of the shares, all valued at about 426.56 million.