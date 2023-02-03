Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) Gain Of 48.57% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Rise 68.45% – What Should You Do Now?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)’s traded shares stood at 2.7 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.15, to imply an increase of 6.42% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The ACHR share’s 52-week high remains $5.24, putting it -66.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.62. The company has a valuation of $703.17M, with an average of 1.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

After registering a 6.42% upside in the last session, Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.34 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 6.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.05%, and 63.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 68.45%. Short interest in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) saw shorts transact 12.68 million shares and set a 8.07 days time to cover.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Archer Aviation Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) shares are -28.41% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 70.06% against -3.20%.

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 13 and March 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Archer Aviation Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)’s Major holders

Archer Aviation Inc. insiders hold 26.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.98% of the shares at 58.48% float percentage. In total, 42.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.68 million shares (or 5.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 9.5 million shares, or about 5.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $24.8 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds roughly 7.58 million shares. This is just over 4.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.3 million, or 3.04% of the shares, all valued at about 13.83 million.