Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Recovered 24.27% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 28.00% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s traded shares stood at 50.49 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $107.52, to imply a decrease of -4.77% or -$5.39 in intraday trading. The AMZN share’s 52-week high remains $170.83, putting it -58.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $81.43. The company has a valuation of $1117.84B, with an average of 83.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 81.58 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 54 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AMZN a Sell rating. 8 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 42 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.39.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

After registering a -4.77% downside in the latest session, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 114.00 this Thursday, 02/02/23, dropping -4.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.16%, and 26.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.00%. Short interest in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw shorts transact 75.25 million shares and set a 1.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $133.96, implying an increase of 19.74% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $80.00 and $171.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMZN has been trading -59.04% off suggested target high and 25.6% from its likely low.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Amazon.com Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shares are -24.58% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 122.54% against -5.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -71.90% this quarter before jumping 218.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 37 analysts is $155.15 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 24 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $133.17 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $137.41 billion and $116.44 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.90% before jumping 14.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 67.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 54.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 26.00% annually.

AMZN Dividends

Amazon.com Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 01 and February 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Amazon.com Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders

Amazon.com Inc. insiders hold 9.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.67% of the shares at 66.20% float percentage. In total, 59.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 689.09 million shares (or 6.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $73.19 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 587.46 million shares, or about 5.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $62.39 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 254.68 million shares. This is just over 2.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.05 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 193.67 million, or 1.90% of the shares, all valued at about 20.57 billion.