Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s traded shares stood at 5.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.31, to imply a decrease of -9.00% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The AKAN share’s 52-week high remains $31.00, putting it -9900.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.12. The company has a valuation of $10.53M, with an average of 31.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

After registering a -9.00% downside in the last session, Akanda Corp. (AKAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5500 this Thursday, 02/02/23, dropping -9.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.50%, and 100.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 107.65%. Short interest in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) saw shorts transact 0.38 million shares and set a 0.42 days time to cover.

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) estimates and forecasts

AKAN Dividends

Akanda Corp. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Akanda Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s Major holders

Akanda Corp. insiders hold 72.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.56% of the shares at 5.76% float percentage. In total, 1.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 0.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 86463.0 shares, or about 0.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $70035.0.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 0.24 million shares. This is just over 0.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.2 million