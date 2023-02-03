After This Week’s -19.62% Loss In SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX), We Just Learned Something New

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX)’s traded shares stood at 1.55 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.68, to imply an increase of 1.82% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The SATX share’s 52-week high remains $79.21, putting it -4614.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.36. The company has a valuation of $135.53M, with an average of 3.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 970.18K shares over the past 3 months.

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) trade information

After registering a 1.82% upside in the last session, SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0499 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 1.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.62%, and -76.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -78.38%. Short interest in SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) saw shorts transact 89230.0 shares and set a 0.25 days time to cover.

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX) estimates and forecasts

SATX Dividends

SatixFy Communications Ltd. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SatixFy Communications Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX)’s Major holders

SatixFy Communications Ltd. insiders hold 55.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.30% of the shares at 71.92% float percentage. In total, 32.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 92267.0 shares (or 0.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.16 million.