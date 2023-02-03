After The Stock Rose 8.93% Over The Week, Is Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Still A Buy?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s traded shares stood at 13.29 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $30.67, to imply an increase of 1.61% or $0.48 in intraday trading. The INTC share’s 52-week high remains $52.51, putting it -71.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.59. The company has a valuation of $133.13B, with an average of 56.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 38.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Intel Corporation (INTC), translating to a mean rating of 3.20. Of 40 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 8 analyst(s) give INTC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 25 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.66.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) trade information

After registering a 1.61% upside in the latest session, Intel Corporation (INTC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.63 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 1.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.93%, and 10.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.06%. Short interest in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) saw shorts transact 67.24 million shares and set a 1.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.82, implying a decrease of -10.24% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $45.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INTC has been trading -46.72% off suggested target high and 44.57% from its likely low.

Intel Corporation (INTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Intel Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Intel Corporation (INTC) shares are -13.98% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -62.50% against -13.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -39.40% this quarter before falling -41.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -12.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 29 analysts is $16.27 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 28 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.61 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $19.53 billion and $18.35 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -16.70% before dropping -14.90% in the following quarter.

INTC Dividends

Intel Corporation has its next earnings report out between January 24 and January 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Intel Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.46, with the share yield ticking at 4.84% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Major holders

Intel Corporation insiders hold 0.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.76% of the shares at 63.80% float percentage. In total, 63.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 357.8 million shares (or 8.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.39 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 347.95 million shares, or about 8.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $13.02 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Intel Corporation (INTC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 120.4 million shares. This is just over 2.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.5 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 90.5 million, or 2.20% of the shares, all valued at about 3.39 billion.