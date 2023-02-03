After Sinking 2.61% During Past Week, Is Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Still A Buy?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s traded shares stood at 2.69 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.18, to imply an increase of 0.85% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The TNXP share’s 52-week high remains $11.52, putting it -876.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.29. The company has a valuation of $71.83M, with an average of 3.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TNXP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.86.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

After registering a 0.85% upside in the last session, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2500 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 0.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.61%, and 156.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 202.72%. Short interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw shorts transact 5.66 million shares and set a 0.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.33, implying an increase of 81.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TNXP has been trading -450.85% off suggested target high and -408.47% from its likely low.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) shares are -33.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.45% against 11.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 61.60% this quarter before jumping 41.90% for the next one.

TNXP Dividends

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 13 and March 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. insiders hold 0.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.90% of the shares at 16.91% float percentage. In total, 16.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.88 million shares (or 3.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 0.93 million shares, or about 1.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.1 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.58 million shares. This is just over 1.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.27 million, or 0.46% of the shares, all valued at about 0.31 million.