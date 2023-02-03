After Jumping 41.67% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH)?

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s traded shares stood at 3.06 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.57, to imply an increase of 12.62% or $0.4 in intraday trading. The PRCH share’s 52-week high remains $10.69, putting it -199.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.94. The company has a valuation of $311.95M, with an average of 2.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Porch Group Inc. (PRCH), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PRCH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) trade information

After registering a 12.62% upside in the last session, Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.60 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 12.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 41.67%, and 90.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 89.89%. Short interest in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) saw shorts transact 10.93 million shares and set a 6.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.99, implying an increase of 40.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.40 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PRCH has been trading -292.16% off suggested target high and 60.78% from its likely low.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Porch Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) shares are 96.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -30.17% against 7.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -300.00% this quarter before jumping 16.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 50.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $81.74 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $74.81 million.

PRCH Dividends

Porch Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Porch Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s Major holders

Porch Group Inc. insiders hold 18.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.76% of the shares at 110.76% float percentage. In total, 90.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vulcan Value Partners, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.03 million shares (or 10.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Granahan Investment Management LLC with 10.0 million shares, or about 10.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $25.6 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 6.61 million shares. This is just over 6.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.37 million, or 3.38% of the shares, all valued at about 6.5 million.