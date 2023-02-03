After Jumping 0.01% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS)?

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s traded shares stood at 0.81 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.02, to imply an increase of 7.94% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The AIHS share’s 52-week high remains $3.60, putting it -252.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.70. The company has a valuation of $6.48M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 95.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) trade information

After registering a 7.94% upside in the latest session, Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0700 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 7.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.01%, and 13.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.88%. Short interest in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) saw shorts transact 0.2 million shares and set a 1.86 days time to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) estimates and forecasts

AIHS Dividends

Senmiao Technology Limited has its next earnings report out between February 13 and February 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Senmiao Technology Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s Major holders

Senmiao Technology Limited insiders hold 15.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.57% of the shares at 0.67% float percentage. In total, 0.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors Llc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 14774.0 shares (or 0.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14479.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC with 13941.0 shares, or about 0.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $13663.0.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 1672.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1638.0