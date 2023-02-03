Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s traded shares stood at 1.48 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.83, to imply an increase of 8.36% or $0.99 in intraday trading. The ACCD share’s 52-week high remains $22.92, putting it -78.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.61. The company has a valuation of $878.47M, with an average of 0.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 682.62K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Accolade Inc. (ACCD), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ACCD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.62.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) trade information

After registering a 8.36% upside in the last session, Accolade Inc. (ACCD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.62 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 8.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.92%, and 75.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 64.70%. Short interest in Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) saw shorts transact 4.15 million shares and set a 5.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.04, implying an increase of 1.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACCD has been trading -16.91% off suggested target high and 22.06% from its likely low.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Accolade Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Accolade Inc. (ACCD) shares are 16.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -355.24% against 15.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -300.00% this quarter before jumping 19.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $87.54 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2023, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $101.67 million.

ACCD Dividends

Accolade Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 09 and January 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Accolade Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s Major holders

Accolade Inc. insiders hold 4.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.55% of the shares at 81.92% float percentage. In total, 78.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.02 million shares (or 8.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 5.92 million shares, or about 8.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $67.59 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Accolade Inc. (ACCD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 5.87 million shares. This is just over 8.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $67.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.88 million, or 2.61% of the shares, all valued at about 21.44 million.